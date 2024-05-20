National issues, cost of living to dominate the weekly agenda

We are just three weeks away from the European elections, and political leaders are intensifying their pre-election campaigns, touring around the country.

National issues, particularly the dispute between Greece and the newly elected government of North Macedonia, relations with Turkey, and the crisis in the Middle East, dominate the agenda.

However, a parliamentary debate on financial issues and a 24-hour strike are set to bring the cost of living, which is the primary concern of Greeks, back to the forefront.

European Elections

The revival of the dispute over the name of North Macedonia dominated the political agenda last week, prompting political leaders to focus their campaigns in northern Greece, where the issue is particularly sensitive.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, and PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis are visiting the region this week.

A debate between the political leaders is also scheduled for Friday, following a motion by SYRIZA to address the cost-of-living crisis. This will most likely be the last debate before the European elections on June 9.

Egyptian FM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is in Athens to meet with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and other officials to discuss topics of mutual concern, including the situation in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

They will also discuss issues of economic and energy cooperation, migration, and Egypt’s relations with the European Union.

Shoukry will also meet with the Copelouzos Electricity Group to discuss the progress of the electrical interconnection project between Egypt and Greece.

In October 2021, Egypt signed an agreement with Greece to extend an undersea cable to transmit power from North Africa to Europe, as well as an agreement to link the two countries’ electricity transmission networks.

Known as the GREGY interconnection, this 3.5-billion-euro project will carry 3,000 MW of renewable energy and connect northern Egypt directly with Attica in Greece.

Strike

The umbrella union representing Greece’s public sector workers, ADEDY, has planned a nationwide 24-hour strike on Tuesday. The strike will affect state services and traffic in the city center.

The union is calling for a horizontal 10% salary increase for public sector employees, the reinstatement of the Christmas and Easter bonuses, and the return of collective bargaining rights.