FOREIGN-POLICY

Cypriot FM bemoans lack of goodwill from Turkey

Cypriot FM bemoans lack of goodwill from Turkey

The lack of goodwill from the Turkish side does not bode well for the reunification prospects of Cyprus, its Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said in an interview with Kathimerini. One cannot expect a gesture of goodwill, he said, when Ankara recently described not occupying all of Cyprus in 1974 as a mistake.

“The impasse is prolonged and has been reinforced by the intransigent attitude of the other side. This is nothing new,” he said. “This attitude does not create optimism, especially if the other side insists on the sovereign equality of two states. Our position is firm. We’re ready to pick up where we left off in Crans-Montana [2017 reunification talks].”

Referring to the Amalthea aid operation for Gaza initiated by Nicosia, he said it proves Cyprus’ geopolitical importance. “It helps reinforce the reality that Cyprus can play a role in the region as a pillar of stability, especially in crisis situations,” he stressed.

Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM highlights Middle East crisis, Euro-Turkish relations at European Council Summit
FOREIGN-POLICY

PM highlights Middle East crisis, Euro-Turkish relations at European Council Summit

Cyprus president and Lebanese caretaker premier urge EU financial aid to curb migration from Lebanon
FOREIGN-POLICY

Cyprus president and Lebanese caretaker premier urge EU financial aid to curb migration from Lebanon

UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor
FOREIGN-POLICY

UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor

Cyprus president to discuss spike in migrants with EU chief, visit Lebanon
FOREIGN-POLICY

Cyprus president to discuss spike in migrants with EU chief, visit Lebanon

Turkish UAV base approved
FOREIGN-POLICY

Turkish UAV base approved

Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Turkey, discusses efforts for regional peace
FOREIGN-POLICY

Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Turkey, discusses efforts for regional peace