FOREIGN POLICY

Turkish ambassador to Athens hails ‘positive momentum’ of ties during joint concert

Turkish ambassador to Athens hails ‘positive momentum’ of ties during joint concert

Turkey’s ambassador to Athens, Cagatay Erciyes, on Monday hailed the “positive momentum” in Greek-Turkish relations and efforts to bolster “economic, commercial and cultural relations.”

“As you have all witnessed, there has been a positive momentum since last year in Greek and Turkish relations. Despite the outstanding differences, we are focusing on boosting our economic, commercial and cultural relations,” Erciyes said at the opening of a concert by Turkish pianist Nazli Hacialioglu and Greek clarinetist Thanassis Vassilopoulos at the ambassador’s residence.

“Today’s musical event is another contribution to enhance Greek and Turkish relations. I hope to see more musical, artistic and cultural interaction between the two countries,” he was quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency as saying.

Titled “Aegean Breeze,” the concert featured a program of well-known Greek and Turkish songs.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Erciyes will be hosting a dinner to familiarize guests with his country’s traditional food, on the occasion of Turkish Cuisine Week.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM warns Skopje that EU road passes via Greece
FOREIGN POLICY

PM warns Skopje that EU road passes via Greece

Ankara ‘threatens’ own marine parks
FOREIGN POLICY

Ankara ‘threatens’ own marine parks

Turkey to create marine parks in the Aegean in response to Greece, report says
FOREIGN POLICY

Turkey to create marine parks in the Aegean in response to Greece, report says

Greek PM rules out ‘full-package solution’ with Turkey
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek PM rules out ‘full-package solution’ with Turkey

Turkey, China discuss mining, nuclear, renewable energy during minister’s visit
ENERGY

Turkey, China discuss mining, nuclear, renewable energy during minister’s visit

Tripoli protests prospecting south of Crete
ENERGY

Tripoli protests prospecting south of Crete