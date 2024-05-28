Turkish ambassador to Athens hails ‘positive momentum’ of ties during joint concert

Turkey’s ambassador to Athens, Cagatay Erciyes, on Monday hailed the “positive momentum” in Greek-Turkish relations and efforts to bolster “economic, commercial and cultural relations.”

“As you have all witnessed, there has been a positive momentum since last year in Greek and Turkish relations. Despite the outstanding differences, we are focusing on boosting our economic, commercial and cultural relations,” Erciyes said at the opening of a concert by Turkish pianist Nazli Hacialioglu and Greek clarinetist Thanassis Vassilopoulos at the ambassador’s residence.

“Today’s musical event is another contribution to enhance Greek and Turkish relations. I hope to see more musical, artistic and cultural interaction between the two countries,” he was quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency as saying.

Titled “Aegean Breeze,” the concert featured a program of well-known Greek and Turkish songs.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Erciyes will be hosting a dinner to familiarize guests with his country’s traditional food, on the occasion of Turkish Cuisine Week.