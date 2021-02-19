Video lecture: ‘The Greek Language: A Living Bridge through History’
In celebration of the International Greek Language Day, the Greek Embassy in the US and the Center for Hellenic Studies at the University of Chicago are organizing a virtual public lecture by Professor Anastasia Giannakidou, Frank J. McLoraine Professor of Linguistics and Director of the Center for Hellenic Studies at the University of Chicago on Saturday, at 2 p.m. EST.
Professor Giannakidou’s lecture is titled: “The Greek Language: A Living Bridge through History.”
You can register in advance for this lecture here.