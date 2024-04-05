SOCIETY

Safety net launched for marine fauna

Safety net launched for marine fauna

A six-year program to record and protect nine emblematic, but also vulnerable species of the Greek marine fauna was launched a few days ago with the participation of educational and research institutions and environmental organizations.

The European program called “LIFE MareNatura – conservation of marine megafauna species in Greece and Italy” has a budget of 11 million euros. 

“It is the largest program for marine biodiversity in Greece, which aims to effectively protect nine species: the Mediterranean seal, the loggerhead turtle, the green turtle, four cetaceans – sperm whale, porpoise, Cuvier’s beaked whale and common dolphin – and two seabirds, the flycatcher and the egret,” said Panagiotis Kasapidis of the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR) and coordinator of the program.

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New fast-track investment on Mykonos with a special plan
ECONOMY

New fast-track investment on Mykonos with a special plan

Mega-project on Astypalaia in the works
ECONOMY

Mega-project on Astypalaia in the works

US embassy to cooperate with local environmental protection organization
ENVIRONMENT

US embassy to cooperate with local environmental protection organization

Plane trees ravaged by killer fungus
SOCIETY

Plane trees ravaged by killer fungus

Santorini wreck a ticking time bomb, residents warn
SOCIETY

Santorini wreck a ticking time bomb, residents warn

Amorgos’ pioneering fishermen
SOCIETY

Amorgos’ pioneering fishermen