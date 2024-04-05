Safety net launched for marine fauna

A six-year program to record and protect nine emblematic, but also vulnerable species of the Greek marine fauna was launched a few days ago with the participation of educational and research institutions and environmental organizations.

The European program called “LIFE MareNatura – conservation of marine megafauna species in Greece and Italy” has a budget of 11 million euros.

“It is the largest program for marine biodiversity in Greece, which aims to effectively protect nine species: the Mediterranean seal, the loggerhead turtle, the green turtle, four cetaceans – sperm whale, porpoise, Cuvier’s beaked whale and common dolphin – and two seabirds, the flycatcher and the egret,” said Panagiotis Kasapidis of the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (HCMR) and coordinator of the program.