Top US policymakers, Greek and Cypriot officials discuss US-Cyprus relations

PSEKA-International Coordinating Committee-Justice for Cyprus is organizing the 36th Annual Cyprus and Hellenic Leadership Conference on “Strengthening US-Cyprus relations” on July 20 to mark the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion and continued occupation of the northern part of the island.

Speakers include Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Speaker of the

US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee David Harris and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The event is scheduled at 12 noon (EDT) and can be accessed here.