greek-expats-will-soon-be-able-to-register-to-vote

The electronic platform enabling Greeks living abroad to register to vote in the next national election, whenever it takes place, is expected to be up and running by the end of February.

Greek expatriates will be able to vote from their place of residence, a longstanding demand that was finally acknowledged in December 2019, when legislation was passed in the Parliament almost unanimously.

The right to vote is given to expatriates who can prove that, over the past 35 years, they once resided in Greece for an uninterrupted period of two years. Proof can be provided by various means, such as army discharge documents, tax receipts or a diploma from a Greek university.

The Interior Ministry expects up to 300,000 to register.

Expats will be able to vote only for at-large members of Parliament, elected on party lists, whose number will expand from 12 to 15 in the 300-seat Parliament.