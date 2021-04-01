Tsitsipas’ mentor opens his first tennis center in Greece

After the successful inauguration of the Mouratoglou Tennis Center in Dubai, last December, renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou is pursuing his international expansion with another high-end tennis center, this time, in Greece.

In line with its 25th anniversary celebration, Mouratoglou is partnering with Costa Navarino, Greece’s premium resort destination, for his first Tennis Center collaboration in Europe. The brand-new state-of- the-art facilities include seven clay courts, four hard courts and one natural grass court (reaching a total of 16) set in the natural landscape of Costa Navarino, overlooking the Ionian Sea, and benefiting from all-year sunshine permitting an extended play season (from February to November).

With new high-end facilities, sea view tennis courts, and premium programs based on the Mouratoglou methodology, this partnership will position Costa Navarino as a leading tennis destination.

The choice of Costa Navarino for this new Tennis Center was driven by Patrick’s desire not only to reconnect with his Greek origins, but also to settle in one of the most stunning paradises on the planet. Born to a Greek father, Mouratoglou was committed to rapidly establishing a presence in his country of origin and expanding to Greece seemed an obvious choice, he says: “I feel a profound sense of patriotism; I am half-French and half-Greek, and, during my childhood, I spent several months in Greece every year. I feel very attached to it.”

Emphasizing the magnitude of the project, Mouratoglou added, “Costa Navarino is an exceptional destination to visit, as well as to live which attracts a like-minded community of individuals, thanks to the quality of the infrastructures, the geographical location, but also the quality of the services. To be able to implement a top tennis experience in this incredible location with the same level of expertise is amazing and a project I am very excited about.”

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, mentored by Mouratoglou, said: “As a Greek, I was delighted to hear from Patrick about the opening of the center. We both share a deep connection to Greece, and I have no doubt that this new project will be just as much of a success as his academy in France, which I have been a part of since I was 16 years old. I hope it encourages the development of tennis in Greece, and I’m already looking forward to visiting the center.”

The new tennis center will offer a variety of programs and training experiences including private and group lessons, tennis camps for both adult and junior players, social events, and the signature Mouratoglou Academy programs. These will be available for Costa Navarino guests as well as professional groups.

The coaches will adopt the successful Mouratoglou methodology and introduce tailor-made programs that have been key to Mouratoglou’s global success, ensuring guests will enjoy an unrivaled tennis experience whilst improving their tennis skills.