SPORTS TENNIS

Tsitsipas falls to Djokovic, 3-2, in French Open final

tsitsipas-falls-to-djokovic-3-2-in-french-open-final

Novak Djokovic has won his second French Open championship and his 19th Grand Slam title by rallying past Stefanos Tsitsipas in a seesaw final at Roland Garros.

The score was 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic also erased a two-set deficit to win in the fourth round, and has done it six times in his career.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas looked like the fresher player early on, and Djokovic was coming off an epic semifinal victory over Rafael Nadal. But the 34-year-old Serb found his form and held every service game in the final three sets.

Djokovic improved to 35-10 in five-set matches. He has won the first two majors of the year, and at Wimbledon he’ll have a chance to match the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles shared by Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic joined Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four major tournaments at least twice. [AP]

Tennis
READ MORE
[Reuters]
SPORTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes first Greek to reach French Open final

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, shakes hands with Maria Sakkari of Greece after their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Paris. [Michel Euler/AP]
SPORTS

Krejcikova beats Sakkari in dramatic French Open semi-final

Greece's Maria Sakkari celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros, in France, on June 9, 2021. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
SPORTS

Sakkari stops 2020 champ Swiatek’s French Open streak in QFs

tsitsipas-ends-medvedev-run-in-paris-to-book-last-four-spot
SPORTS

Tsitsipas ends Medvedev run in Paris to book last four spot

tsitsipas-breezes-into-french-open-quarter-finals
ROLAND GARROS

Tsitsipas breezes into French Open quarter-finals

steely-tsitsipas-keeps-cool-to-beat-isner-in-four-sets
ROLAND GARROS

Steely Tsitsipas keeps cool to beat Isner in four sets