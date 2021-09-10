raducanu-stuns-sakkari-to-reache-us-open-final

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates after match point against Maria Sakkari of Greece (not pictured) on day eleven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. [Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports ]

Briton Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach the US Open final on Thursday by beating Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 on Arthur Ashe stadium.

With British tennis royalty Tim Henman and Virginia Wade looking on from the stands, Raducanu fended off seven break points across her first two service games and capitalized on a trio of double faults from Sakkari on the way to a 5-0 lead in the first set.

Down a break in the second set, Sakkari then fought off five break points in a near 10-minute seventh game but the 18-year-old Raducanu would not be denied and went on to seal the match to set up a final against fellow teen Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

“The time here in New York has gone so fast,” she said. “I can’t actually believe it.”

[Reuters]