SPORTS

Sakkari struggles against Zidansek but reaches Adelaide second round

sakkari-struggles-against-zidansek-but-reaches-adelaide-second-round
[AP]

World number six Maria Sakkari advanced to the second round of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on Monday by grinding out a 6-2 0-6 6-4 victory over Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.

“It didn’t feel great to be honest, it wasn’t a good match from my side,” said Sakkari, who reached the semi-finals at the French and US Opens last year.

“But I found a way to win and sometimes that’s enough and I’m excited to be in the second round.”

Sakkari, ranked third at Adelaide, won a first set that was more keenly contested than the scoreline suggested before slumping dramatically in the second.

Zidansek broke serve in the first game after Sakkari’s unsuccessful challenge of a line call on the final point and backed that up by holding her own serve then breaking the Greek again to lead 3-0.

The Slovenian continued to punish the Greek’s struggles on her own serve and claimed the second set without dropping a game.

Sakkari secured an early break in the third set to get back on track and while Zidansek fought back hard the Greek player eventually booked her place in the next round with another break in the final game.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek from Poland will face a qualifier in the opening round while top ranked Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka have received byes to the second round of the $848,000 event, a warm-up for the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on January 17. [Reuters]

Tennis
READ MORE
[AP]
SPORTS

Greece misses injured Tsitsipas in Poland loss at ATP Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns theball during the French Open men’s final against Novak Djokovic in Paris, June 13. Tsitsipas took a two-set lead over Novak Djokovic in the French Open men’s final. But in his loss he found that 'two sets doesn’t really mean anything.' [Pete Kiehart/The New York Times]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas recovery on track after arm injury

[Reuters]
SPORTS

Sakkari overpowers Swiatek at WTA Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves the ball to Alexei Popyrin of Australia, at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. [Thibault Camus/AP]
SPORTS

Medvedev advances, Tsitsipas retires at Paris Masters

us-qualifier-tiafoe-upsets-tsitsipas-to-reach-vienna-quarter
SPORTS

US qualifier Tiafoe upsets Tsitsipas to reach Vienna quarter

[AP]
SPORTS

Top-seed Tsitsipas, Zverev advance with straight-set wins