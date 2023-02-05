SPORTS TENNIS

Tsitsipas sees Greece promoted to Davis Cup’s second tier

Stefanos Tsitsipas prevailed with 2-0 set (7-6, 6-1) score against Andreas Andrade on Sunday in Athens and Greece defeated Ecuador with a 3-1 aggregate score to secure its promotion to World Group I of the Davis Cup, after 19 years.

The Greek champion overcame the resistance of his opponent, No. 564 in the world ranking, in a match that lasted an hour and 15 minutes. Tsitsipas struggled in the first set, when he needed the tie break (7-1) to win it 7-6.

Having also gained a psychological advantage, he strolled in the second set with 6-1, sending Greece to World Group I, where Japan, Brazil, Denmark, Romania, Peru, Ukraine, Turkey, Lithuania and Bulgaria have also qualified. In September Greece will get the chance to advance to the World Group, the level featuring the world’s top 16 teams.

Despite the cold, more than 10,000 spectators found themselves inside the Olympic Sports Halls and enjoyed the Greek tennis superstar in action.

