Green hoopsters take Berlin, as Reds lose at home

Panathinaikos secured its first road in this season’s Euroleague beating Alba in Berlin, while Olympiakos suffered an unexpected home reverse to Baskonia.

The Greens dominated the game in Germany and deservedly won 99-85 to improve their record to 3-4 and enter the top eight spots that lead to the playoffs.

Their consistently high rate in triples, finishing the game with 45%, saw the Greeks pull away from the second period. They very nearly secured their first 100-point score in years.

Dinos Mitoglou scored an impressive double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Marius Grigonis added 16 points.

Olympiakos, on the other hand, was second best to Baskonia and lost 75-74 in Piraeus. It is also on a 3-4 record.

The team from Vitoria led by 18 just before half-time (50-32), but the Greek champion fought back and led 72-71 with a minute to go. However Baskonia made its last shot by Codi Miller-McIntyre and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Olympiakos relied almost exclusively in attack on Isaiah Canaan (23 points) and Alec Peters (22).

