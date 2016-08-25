PM addresses EU socialists in Paris

While speaking at a summit of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in Paris Thursday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke about the need for alterations to the European Union’s policies vis-a-vis the economic crisis, with an emphasis on relaxing austerity measures and reinforcing the growth agenda.



The meeting was called by French President Francois Hollande and focused on issues such as the consequences of Britain’s recent vote to leave the EU.



Attending the meeting as an observer, Tsipras suggested a loosening of the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact. The Greek premier also called for the so-called Juncker Package of EU subsidies to double in size and for the funding to prioritize countries that have been most affected by the recession.



Tsipras further suggested a forum for dialogue between the European left and social democrats regarding EU policy.