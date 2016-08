Vocalists Pantelis Thalassinos and Lena Alkaiou and accordionist Zoe Tiganouria are among the artists who will be joining forces at charity concert taking place at the open-air Veakeio Theater in Piraeus on Saturday, August 27. Money from ticket sales will go toward charities supported by Piraeus Cathedral. Admission is set at 8 euros and the performance starts at 9 p.m.

Veakeio, Profitis Ilias Hill, tel 210.422.6330