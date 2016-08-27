Costly arguments

The director of Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC), Manolis Panayiotakis, has written a letter addressed to the National Confederation of Hellenic Commerce (ESEE) to complain about the debts the electric power company is owed.



In the letter he says that it would appear PPC is owed more money for electricity provided to business clients in the country’s most financially sound tourist and agricultural areas than it is by those in Greece’s less financially sound regions.



It seems difficult to explain such a phenomenon using a logical explanation.



It is most likely that this kind of behavior has to do with the kind of long-term habits and practices of impunity which more recently have also become associated with the arguments of the “Won’t Pay” movement.



It appears that the high cost of these arguments are now being felt by the Greek people.