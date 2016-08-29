Yacht, sailing boat catch fire in Lefkada harbor

Authorities were investigating the cause of a fire that broke out on a luxury yacht docked in the harbor of Nydri on the Ionian island of Lefkada on Sunday. The blaze subsequently spread to a sailing boat docked alongside the yacht. Both vessels were registered in the UK.



The fire originally broke out onboard the “Jul” before spreading to the “Bijou,” authorities said.



Passengers from both vessels were evacuated and there were no reports of injuries, while both boats were eventually removed from the harbor to avoid the blaze spreading even further.



There was no pollution to the sea following the incident, the Lefkada coast guard said.