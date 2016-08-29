Two Austrians caught entering northern Greek border with drugs

Two Austrian nationals were arrested at the Kipoi border crossing in Evros, northeastern Greece, for attempting to smuggle small quantities of heroin and cocaine into the country from Turkey.

According to authorities, the two suspects, aged 42 and 24, arrived at the crossing in a car with Austrian license plates.

After an inspection, customs officials found six packages containing 13.32 grams of heroin, a nylon bag with a small quantity of cocaine, 10 cigarettes laced with heroin, an electronic scale and 10 needles.

Police also said that the Austrian passport used by the 24-year-old was not his own.

Both men faced a prosecutor in Alexandroupoli.