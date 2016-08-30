The Greek pair of Yiannis Kalandaridis and Ninos Nikolaidis have broken a decade-old world record in rowing in the process of winning the gold medal at the World Rowing Junior Championship in Rotterdam.

The Greek crew at the coxless pair clocked six minutes and 32.51 seconds to finish two and a half seconds ahead of their closest rival and break the world junior record that Romania had held since 2006.

Kalandaridis and Nikolaidis even received a letter of congratulations from the Greek President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos. They had also been crowned European champions in the junior category in Lithuania on July 10.

Greece remains a major international force in rowing and in the world championship held in the Netherlands last weekend it claimed a total of four medals, as the coxless pair’s gold was added to two silvers and a bronze the national team claimed in the event.