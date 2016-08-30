Infant found dumped in building ventilation shaft

Doctors in Thessaloniki on Tuesday were confident about the health of a baby girl, born just two or three days ago, who was found dumped in the ventilation shaft of an apartment building in nearby Katerini, northern Greece.

Police said the infant was discovered at around 11 p.m. on Monday night and are due to question the residents of the four-story apartment building to ascertain who was responsible for abandoning the baby and putting its life at serious risk.

Investigators said the shaft provides ventilation for the bathrooms of the block, but the spot where the infant was found can only be accessed from the first-floor apartments.

No one so far has been able to name the baby’s mother.