Tango por Piazzola | Athens | September 18

Dance company Tango en Eros presents a dance-music performance, “Tango por Piazzolla,” at the Herod Atticus Theater on Sunday, September 18. The production features Argentina’s star dancer Mora Godoy, the Tangarto quintet and vocalist Martha Moreleon. Admission ranges from 15 to 45 euros. Tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876, as well as at Public, Papasotiriou, Seven Spots, Ianos and Media Markt outlets. The performance starts at 9 p.m.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou St, Acropolis