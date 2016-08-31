Police force resets security priorities

The Greek Police (ELAS) has sent the Citizens’ Protection Ministry a list of 700 officers who will be transferred from the security details of prominent bankers, journalists, former ministers and other politicians to other departments of the force that are under strain from understaffing, such as the rapid response and motorcycle patrol units.



Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said in an interview Wednesday that the list came from an evaluation committee set up in April by the Greek Police with the task of streamlining operations.



Speaking to CNN Greece, Toskas said that 80 cars and motorcycles also being used as part of security details would also be put to better use, adding that the transfers will be put into effect immediately.