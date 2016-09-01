Explosion rattles Myconos beach restaurant owner’s Penteli home
An explosion rocked the house of a businessman in the Penteli suburb of Athens on Wednesday.
The blast caused damage to the house but there were no injuries.
According to reports, unknown assailants threw sticks of dynamite at the entrance of the residence, which belongs to a 40-year-old owner of a beach restaurant on the island of Myconos.
The house was cordoned off by police and explosives experts scanned the surrounding area.