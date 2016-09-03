Exorbitant taxes, meager benefits

Greek taxpayers must obtain a voice of their own and begin an efficient protest against unacceptably high taxation.



The problem is not solely the fact that Greeks face exorbitant taxes. It is also the feeling that all the money paid goes into a black hole of bad management and waste.



Citizens in other European countries also pay high taxes, but their countries provides services, ranging from garbage collection to public hospitals.



In the case of Greece, a partisan mentality, unionism and inadequate management have destroyed several sectors.



Greeks’ anger is justified because while they can’t make ends meet, the level of public benefits is collapsing.