ATHEX: Bourse rises for the fourth day in a row

The fourth consecutive session of gains for the Greek bourse’s main benchmark was achieved on very thin turnover on Friday, but it did confirm that the favorable international atmosphere was enough to overcome the domestic concerns generated by the unrest in the country’s mass media. Optimism on a positive Fitch ratings report also played its part.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 582.13 points, adding 0.56 percent to Thursday’s 578.87 points. On a weekly basis it advanced by 2.97 percent. The large-cap FTSE 25 index grew 0.69 percent to end at 1,570.18 points.

The banks index fared even better, growing 1.22 percent, as Alpha Bank climbed 3.37 percent and Piraeus rose 0.66 percent. Eurobank lost 1.59 percent and National fell 0.49 percent. The sector’s index enjoyed gains of 14.97 percent over the week when the second-quarter results were issued.

Among other blue chips, Lamda Development added 1.55 percent and Terna Energy increased 1.15 percent, while Ellaktor gave up 1.54 percent and EYDAP contracted 0.91 percent.

In total 49 stocks registered gains, 35 reported losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 30.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s 44.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.57 percent to close at 68.48 points.