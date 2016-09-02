The state-subsidized program for the installation of photovoltaic systems with the aim of allowing people to generate their own power and then use the amount they wish while selling the rest to the national grid appears to be getting a major response, with the greatest interest coming from households and the commercial sector, and especially in central Macedonia and Attica.

Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies data show that 954 applications were submitted, totaling 17.28 megawatts peak, from the start of the program in May 2015 to July 2016.

Already 84 percent has advanced to the connection stage and 32 percent is operating.