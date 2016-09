Police have arrested an alleged member of a drug smuggling ring operating in Thessaloniki. The suspect, 53, was detained in the port city’s Ambelokipi district on Friday.

He is believed to have organized the pickup, storage and transport of heroin.

Officers conducting a search of the suspect’s home, as well as a warehouse registered in his name, confiscated nine parcels containing 4 kilos and 422 grams of heroin and small quantities of cannabis.