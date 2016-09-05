Charity Dinner | Athens | September 19

Mexican Independence Day (September 16) is celebrated at the Amigos Mexican bar restaurant’s branch in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada on Monday, September 19. On the evening, the special 25-euro menu includes traditional Mexican platters and drinks. Proceeds will benefit the Smile of the Child charity. The evening’s guest star is Mexican mariachi Hugo Daniel. The event is organized under the auspices of the Mexican Embassy in Athens and starts at 9 p.m.

Amigos Glyfada, 65 Kyprou, tel 210.933.2220, www.amigos.gr