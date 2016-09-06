If he can't cope, Tsipras should resign, says Mitsotakis

Opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of seeking to mislead the Greek people and not fulfilling his and the government's pledges.



In a statement released ahead of the upcoming Thessaloniki International Fair, where he and Tsipras are expected to deliver keynote speeches, the New Democracy chief said Tsipras was "openly mocking" the Greek people and referred to the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition as an "inefficient" and “obsessive” administration.

Mitsotakis noted that a possible delay in the disbursement of a 2.8 billion euro bailout subtranche to Greece would inevitably lead to new measures.

The conservative leader said he held Tsipras “personally responsible” for the state of affairs in the country’s economy and the deterioration observed in the lives of Greeks.



“If he cannot meet his obligations, even on an elementary level, he should resign,” he concluded.



