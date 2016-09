Greek electronica pioneer Konstantinos Vita performs a selection of his work at the Technopolis Cultural Center in central Athens on Friday, September 9. The event starts at 9 p.m. and admission is set at 14 euros (12 euros for tickets bought in advance). Tickets are on sale at Public, Seven Spots, Reload Stores, Media Markt, Evripidis, online at www.viva.gr and by calling on 11876.

Technopolis Cultural Center, 100 Pireos, Gazi