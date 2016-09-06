Chinese Ceramics Extension | Athens | To September 11

For the first time in 35 years, the Benaki Museum in Athens presents highlights from its permanent collection of Chinese ceramics, in an exhibition that has been such a success, it has been extended to September 11. On display at the museum's flagship building in Kolonaki are 90 masterpieces of ceramic art from the George Eumorfopoulos collection, which was donated to the museum in the 1930s. Eumorfopoulos was a British banker and avid art collector of Greek heritage whose grandparents had fled the Greek island of Chios during the massacre of its population by the Ottoman army in 1822. Opening hours are Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.gr