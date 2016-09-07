Greece fined for poor management of hazardous waste

The European Court of Justice has imposed a 10-million-euro fine on Greece for violating European regulations regarding the management of hazardous waste.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Luxembourg-based court said that Greece had failed to fulfil its obligations deriving from a 2009 judgement on waste treatment.

The court said that Greece had failed to draw up or adopt, within a reasonable period of time, a plan for the management of hazardous waste in line with EU requirements. It added that the country had failed to establish an integrated and adequate network of disposal installations for hazardous waste. Greece was also found in violation of guidelines relating to the recovery and disposal of waste and the authorisation and operation of landfills.

“The failure,” the court said Wednesday, “is particularly serious, in so far as it is liable to directly endanger human health and to harm the environment.”

Greece was also fined a daily 30,000 euros until it complies with the 2009 ruling.