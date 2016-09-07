Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady

Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) of three-month treasury bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.

In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from a previous auction in August. Settlement date is September 9. [Reuters]