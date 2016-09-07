Human fetus found in Katerini trash

A human fetus was found in a plastic trash bag on the grounds of a waste recycling plant outside the northern town of Katerini, local authorities said Wednesday.

The fetus, according to a coroner’s report, was 24 weeks old and was discovered by an employee Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are searching for the mother, who, they speculate, had a miscarriage and disposed of the fetus in a street dumpster in Katerini from where it was transferred to the recycling plant, 4 kilometers outside town, near the village of Svoronos.