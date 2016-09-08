Celebrating Democracy | Athens | September 13-18

Athens City Hall and the Hellenic Children’s Museum present an exhibition of works by pupils from local public and private schools on the topic of democracy. The temporary show is on display at the City of Athens Park for Children and Culture on September 13-18. The exhibition, which is complemented by parallel events such as theater performances and lectures, is taking place within the framework of the Athens Democracy Forum, organized by the International New York Times. Admission is free.



City of Athens Park for Children and Culture, Tryfilias & Laκοnos, Ampelokipi