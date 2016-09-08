Djangofest | Athens | September 20-21

The seventh edition of the Djangofest is scheduled to take place at the Technopolis Cultural Complex in central Athens on September 20 and 21. The event celebrates gypsy jazz with live music performances, seminars, workshops, screenings and interactive games for children, among others. Doors open at 5.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge. More information is available at facebook.com/djangofest.greece.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi