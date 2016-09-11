Reaching the limit

If the government is prepared to coordinate itself just a little bit and to leave certain obsessions behind, the pending prior actions and the review could be completed.

This would no doubt be a positive outcome, given that the country cannot afford yet another cycle of uncertainty.

However, a successful review would not solve a number of the fundamental problems that continue to plague Greece.

One of the most crucial issues facing the country and its economy has to do with the inability of taxpayers and companies to meet their growing obligations.

Another pivotal problem arises from the vast lack of confidence shown by Greek and foreign investors who continue to see ministers in key posts treating entrepreneurship and capital as a necessary evil.

We all know the bad things that can happen when taxpayers can no longer pay their taxes, on the one hand, and when no fresh cash enters the economy, on the other.