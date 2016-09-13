Buika | Athens | September 20

Spanish-born singer Buika performs at the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens on Tuesday, September 20. Joining her on stage is the Athens State Orchestra, under the baton of Toni Cuenca. Born Maria Concepcion Balbona Buika in 1972, the artist has been compared to Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Edith Piaf. The event is set to start at 9 p.m. Prices for tickets range from 10 to 70 euros. For tickets, go to www.viva.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou St, Acropolis