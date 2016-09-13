Ioannina synagogue desecrated

Authorities and Greece’s Jewish community have reacted to the desecration of the synagogue in Ioannina, in northwestern Greece, with swastikas.

“The image of the swastika does not only desecrate the Jewish synagogue; it also desecrates the memory of thousands of fellow men, victims of fascism,” Ioannina Mayor Thomas Begas said in a statement.

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece condemned the “hideous act” while urging authorities to work for the arrest of the perpetrators.