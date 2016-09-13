NEWS |

 
Border inspection on car reveals 56 kg of cannabis

Police in Thesprotia, northwestern Greece, on Tuesday were questioning a 47-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman after a search of their car turned up more than 56 kilograms of cannabis.

The pair was arrested following a routine inspection on Monday near the village of Vrysella close to the border with Albania.

Officers found 46 packages containing a total of 56 kilos and 328 grams of the drug.

The pair faced a prosecutor on Tuesday on charges of drug trafficking.

