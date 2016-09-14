Pensioners to stage protest Friday

Several unions representing Greek retirees from several different sectors are to join forces on Friday in a demonstration outside the Labor Ministry to protest the latest round of cuts to pensions.

Members of the groups are to meet at central Klafthmonos Square before marching to the ministry.

“Pensioners are not sheep to be slaughtered at the feet of big business interests,” the groups said in a joint statement Wednesday.

“They are beating us daily, without remorse. Our struggle to defend our right to a dignified dotage must be equally relentless,” the statement said.