A plan for assimilation

The assimilation of refugees and migrants into local communities is not a simple, straightforward endeavor that can be carried out without a good deal of foresight and planning.



A number of countries across Europe, with considerable experience in this particular area, have ended up facing some very serious problems and dealing with a variety of related challenges when they have attempted to make a similar move.



This is the kind of issue that requires the state and the country’s political system to prepare the ground in local communities. This needs to start with a serious public awareness campaign and the government explaining exactly what its plans are.



There should be no room given to the kind of preaching racists who will inevitably try to take advantage of the ignorance and the insecurities of a portion of the Greek population.