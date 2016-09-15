ATHEX: Beware the witching hour

The Greek bourse continued to slide on Thursday, with more pressure expected on Friday due to September’s triple witching.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 551.93 points, shedding 0.76 percent from Wednesday’s 556.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index fell 0.80 percent to end at 1,471.47 points.

Banks took a beating, with Alpha losing 7.27 percent and Eurobank dropping 4.04 percent. Coca-Cola HBC rose 3.73 percent.

In total 37 stocks advanced, 57 declined and 23 stayed put.



Turnover reached 37.3 million euros.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia expanded 0.46 percent to close at 68.36 points.