The bill for the concession of the old Athens airport at Elliniko to a consortium led by Lamda Development was tabled by the government in Parliament on Thursday without the clause proposed by the Culture Ministry.

That clause would have made the Culture Ministry a competent authority for all decisions related to the project, potentially hampering it in the process.

The ratification of the bill is one of the outstanding prior actions Greece must fulfill to receive the next subtranche of 2.8 billion euros in a bailout from international creditors.