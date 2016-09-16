Israeli defense minister hails best-ever Cyprus-Israel ties

Israel's defense minister says ties between his country and neighboring Cyprus are probably at their best ever.

Avigdor Lieberman said Friday that the two countries are “very, very reliable friends,” despite all the political and security problems plaguing the region.

Lieberman says the two countries are closely cooperating on numerous levels including security and the economy.

The Israeli minister was speaking after talks with Cyprus' defense and foreign affairs ministers and its intelligence chief.

Cyprus and Israel are currently talking about jointly developing natural gas deposits discovered off their coasts. The two countries are also in negotiations with Greece to boost energy cooperation.

Last month, Cyprus and Egypt signed an agreement paving the way for supplying gas to the Arab nation via an undersea pipeline.

[AP]