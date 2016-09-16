Guilty verdicts sought for 12 power execs in embezzlement trial

A prosecutor on Friday called on a court hearing the case against 19 Energa and Hellas Power executives accused of embezzling more than 100 million euros from the Greek state to find 12 of the defendants guilty of a string of charges ranging from embezzlement to money laundering.

According to the case file, the two companies withheld millions of euros from the Greek state through a special property tax levied via electricity bills.

The companies allegedly collected the levies but subsequently failed to hand the money over to the state.