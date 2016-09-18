Spectator killed at Thessaloniki rally as racecar driver loses control of vehicle

A 47-year-old man was killed at a rally organized by the Thessaloniki Auto Moto Kart Club on Sunday morning.

The spectator was standing at a dangerous turn with limited visibility on a rural road between Palaiokastro and Polygyros when one of the racecar drivers lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the 47-year-old, killing him instantaneously.

The driver, aged 39, has been arrested, while his co-driver, 51, is in hospital after sustaining injuries.

The head of the auto club, Spyros Maratos, told Voria.gr that the 47-year-old had been standing at a particularly dangerous stretch of the route, adding that the public had been amply notified as to suitable spots to watch the race.