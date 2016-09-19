Two Greek journalists face ID checks in NY for following minister

The IDs of two Greek journalists were checked by US authorities in New York on Sunday after the two men were allegedly discovered following a Greek delegation led by State Minister Nikos Pappas. The Greek officials were in New York to prepare a visit by PM Alexis Tsipras in view of a United Nation Summit for Refugees and Migrants. Tsipras was expected to address the general assembly on Monday.



The two journalists, who were reportedly in disguise, work for Alpha and Star TV, two of the channels that failed to earn a permit at a recent broadcasting competition held in in Athens.



In a statement, Pappas alleged that the two were executing orders “from above.”