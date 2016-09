Local act Gadjo Dilo performs at the Gazarte venue in Athens on Thursday, September 29. The ensemble is known for its mix of gypsy jazz manouche (think Django Reinhardt) with Greek songs from the 1950s and 60s. The gig starts at 10 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros. Tickets can be purchased at the venue, at Public and Seven Spots stores, online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Gazarte Roof Stage, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr