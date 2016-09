GlaxoSmithKline is cutting the price charged for its pneumococcal vaccine when given to refugees, following complaints about the product’s “exorbitant” cost by medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The British drugmaker said yesterday it would provide Synflorix, which protects children against pneumonia and other diseases, at a discounted price of $3.05 per dose (2.73 euros) to recognized civil society organizations.

In Greece, MSF said it had been forced to pay around 60 euros a dose in local pharmacies in order to vaccinate thousands of refugee children fleeing from conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

GSK said its offer was made on the basis that others would not seek to reference the special price, which is intended solely to support refugee populations.

[Reuters]